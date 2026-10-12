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PKK/KCK evacuates four shelters in northern Iraq: Sources

PKK/KCK evacuates four shelters in northern Iraq: Sources

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21:48, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 21:48, 12/10/2026, Monday
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PKK/KCK evacuates four shelters in northern Iraq: Sources
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Turkish security sources said the PKK/KCK terror group evacuated four shelters in the Metina region of northern Iraq on Oct. 8 as part of ongoing efforts to end the organization's activities and strengthen regional stability under the National Solidarity initiative.

The PKK/KCK terror group evacuated four shelters in the Metina region of northern Iraq on Oct. 8 as part of an ongoing process to dismantle its operations, Turkish security sources said Monday, describing the move as a step toward eliminating facilities deemed threatening to Türkiye's security.

Metina evacuation

Located in the Bazi area of Metina, the four facilities — named "Hebat," "Yajk," "Sabri," and "Sason" — were cleared as part of the operation, the sources told Anadolu Agency. The operation targeted shelters considered to pose risks of renewed conflict under the "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" initiative, which aims to reinforce Turkish-Kurdish fraternity while addressing threats to Türkiye's security.

Reintegration framework

Once the organization terminates operations across all territories, members returning to Türkiye through prospective legal frameworks will enter social integration programs, the sources stated. Educational and economic support mechanisms are being planned to facilitate their reintegration into society, they added, noting that the process targets lasting domestic peace.

Regional stability goals

The broader initiative seeks to establish sustainable stability across the region and enable all segments of society to coexist in peace and security, according to the sources. Steps taken under the program are intended to strengthen social cohesion while eliminating threats emanating from northern Iraq.

Titles :pkkkckmetinanorthern iraqbazi areasocial integrationdomestic peace
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