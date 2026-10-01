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Türkiye captures 2013 Reyhanli attack suspect fleeing to Europe

Türkiye captures 2013 Reyhanli attack suspect fleeing to Europe

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11:58, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 12:29, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye captures 2013 Reyhanli attack suspect fleeing to Europe
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Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization captured Omer al-Khatib, a key Syrian planner of the 2013 Reyhanli bombing that killed 53 people who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, as he was preparing to flee to Europe by sea following extensive tracking operations, security sources said on Thursday.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization captured Omer al-Khatib, a Syrian suspect in the 2013 Reyhanli terror attack that killed 53 people, as he was preparing to flee to Europe by sea, security sources said on Thursday.

Planning and coordination

Al-Khatib, who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, played a central role in planning the attack in the Turkish border town and coordinated between the perpetrators and intelligence officials affiliated with Bashar al-Assad, according to the sources. He brought Yusuf Nazik, who was planning operations targeting Türkiye, together with Kifah Melhem in 2013, with details of the attack determined during the meetings.

Attack preparation

Al-Khatib and Nazik first entered Türkiye through Hatay in February 2013 before the attack and identified the locations to be targeted, receiving approval from Melhem, who was in Latakia at the time. Before the attack in May 2013, al-Khatib traveled with Temir Dukanci to the Latakia branch of military intelligence and received materials to be used in the explosive device, the sources noted.

Capture and other suspects

The bomb-laden vehicle was transported to Reyhanli by Dukanci and Nazik and detonated using a remote-controlled explosive device. Immediately after the attack, al-Khatib transported the perpetrators to the Latakia branch of military intelligence, and those involved were financially rewarded by the Assad regime, according to the sources.

MIT began efforts to capture those responsible immediately after the Reyhanli attack and closely monitored al-Khatib's activities in Syria before apprehending him as he was preparing to flee to Europe by sea. Nazik was captured in 2018, Cengiz Sertel in 2024, while Muhammed Dib Korali and Dukanci were captured in 2025, and Maj. Gen. Kifah Melhem — who gave the order for the attack and was appointed head of the National Security Bureau in February 2024 — fled abroad following the fall of the Assad regime.

Titles :omer al-khatibyusuf nazikkifah melhemreyhanli attack2013 reyhanli bombingmittürkiyesyriabashar al-assad
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