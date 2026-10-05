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Türkiye condoles Nigeria over fatal military helicopter crash

Türkiye condoles Nigeria over fatal military helicopter crash

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23:52, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 00:01, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye condoles Nigeria over fatal military helicopter crash
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Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Monday it is deeply saddened by the loss of life after a military helicopter carrying 25 passengers and seven crew crashed in Nigeria's southwestern Ondo state, offering condolences to the victims' families and the Nigerian people as search and rescue operations continue.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the fatal crash of a military helicopter in Nigeria's southwestern Ondo state, offering condolences to the families of victims and the people of the West African nation. The aircraft was carrying 32 passengers and crew when it went down near the Igbokoda Naval Base, according to local officials.

Ankara extends sympathies

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives resulting from the crash of a military aircraft today in Ondo state of Nigeria," the ministry said in a statement. Ankara extended sympathies to bereaved families and the Nigerian people following the accident.

Investigation underway

Jimoh Abayomi, public relations officer for the Ondo state police, told reporters that authorities have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Security forces were deployed to the crash site to secure the area and assist with initial recovery efforts, Abayomi added.

Nigerian Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed the helicopter was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members when it crashed near the naval installation. Keyamo stated that wreckage teams have located the aircraft and that search and rescue operations are currently ongoing in the area, though he provided no information on casualties or injuries.

Titles :nigeriaondo statefestus keyamoturkish foreign ministryhelicopter crashmilitary aircrafttürkiye-nigeria relationssearch and rescue
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