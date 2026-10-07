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Türkiye's Kacir meets ministers at 77th International Astronautical Congress

Türkiye's Kacir meets ministers at 77th International Astronautical Congress

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07:41, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:06, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye's Kacir meets ministers at 77th International Astronautical Congress
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Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir speaks during the Ministerial Roundtable titled “Space: A National Strategic Priority?” at the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) at NEST Congress Center in Antalya, Turkiye, on October 05, 2026. Organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) with Anadolu as its Global Communication Partner, the congress is hosted by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and SAHA Istanbul under the coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Spain, Luxembourg, the UAE, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe in Antalya on Tuesday, vowing to pave the way for new partnerships in technology and innovation as the 77th International Astronautical Congress entered its second day.


Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir on Tuesday held bilateral talks with five ministerial counterparts attending the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya. The meetings took place as the prestigious gathering entered its second day at the NEST Congress Center, with delegates from dozens of countries discussing global space cooperation and technological innovation.

Five-nation dialogue

On the sidelines of the congress, Kacir met with Spain's Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu, Luxembourg's Economy Minister Lex Delles, UAE Sports Minister Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Uzbekistan's Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov, and Zimbabwe's Environment Minister Evelyn Ndlovu. "We evaluated opportunities for cooperation between our countries in the fields of entrepreneurship, industry, technology and innovation," Kacir said in a statement on social media. "Together, we will pave the way for new partnerships and concrete projects in line with our common goals," he added.

International partnerships

The minister emphasized that the gatherings would strengthen diplomatic ties, stating: "I believe the strong international atmosphere created by IAC 2026 will give new momentum to cooperation between our countries," according to Anadolu Agency. The congress is organized by the International Astronautical Federation, with Anadolu serving as its global communications partner, and runs through the week under the coordination of Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry.

Global space summit

The event is co-hosted by the Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul, bringing together industry leaders to discuss advancements in space exploration and satellite technology. Delegates from across the world are attending sessions focused on entrepreneurship and innovation as Antalya hosts the international gathering for the first time.

Titles :mehmet fatih kacirinternational astronautical congressiac 2026antalyaturkish space agencytuaspace technologyaerospace cooperationsaha istanbul
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