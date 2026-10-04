



Brazil's Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues confirmed on Sunday that the agency has opened a preliminary investigation into alleged US interference in the country's presidential election. The probe follows a complaint from the Attorney General's Office requesting an inquiry into possible foreign meddling in the electoral process, according to Agencia Brasil.

The complaint was based on a report by British newspaper The Guardian alleging that US government funds were redirected to networks and organizations in Brazil to interfere in political debate and "destabilize and attack the institutional framework of Brazil's judiciary," the filing stated. "This is an investigation underway, a preliminary procedure. The inquiry has not yet been formally published, but we already have an investigation in progress," Rodrigues told reporters in Brasilia, noting the case was forwarded to the agency's Intelligence Directorate for analysis.

Lula and Bolsonaro cast ballots

Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his main challenger, Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, cast their ballots during the first hours of voting on Sunday as nearly 159 million eligible voters headed to polling stations nationwide. The latest Datafolha poll published Saturday placed Lula at 45% and Bolsonaro at 42% of valid votes, with both candidates falling below the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff election scheduled for Oct. 25.

Lula, who is seeking a fourth nonconsecutive term, voted in Sao Bernardo do Campo in Sao Paulo state around 9:15 a.m. local time alongside Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. "I am very confident, not only because of the government we have built, but also because of the work we did during the campaign. I am sure we will have a very high turnout, and I am sure we will win this election," Lula told reporters after casting his ballot. Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, voted in Rio de Janeiro shortly after polls opened, predicting a first-round victory and saying he wanted to "restore to Brazilian families the right to dream again."

Security incidents and embassy concerns

Authorities detained 48 people over suspected electoral crimes, including alleged vote buying and irregular campaigning, the Federal Police reported. The regional electoral court in the southern state of Santa Catarina reported 99 incidents during the morning and replaced 46 machines with backup equipment, according to the Superior Electoral Court.

The Organization of American States electoral observation mission reported that voting was proceeding smoothly under adequate safety conditions, while Rodrigues dismissed concerns surrounding diplomatic missions after the US and Australian embassies temporarily suspended consular services Friday, citing security reasons. "We did not find any concrete element indicating an effective risk to any embassy," he said, adding that partial overseas counts have begun for the nearly 919,000 Brazilians registered to vote abroad. Vote counting will begin at 5 p.m. Brasilia time, with results released progressively as records are received; if no candidate secures more than half of valid votes, a runoff will be held Oct. 25.