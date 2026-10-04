Home
World
America
Brazil probes alleged US interference in presidential election

Brazil probes alleged US interference in presidential election

Yenişafak English AA
23:37, 04/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 23:39, 04/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Brazil probes alleged US interference in presidential election
AA
File Photo

Brazil's Federal Police confirmed on Sunday that they have opened an investigation into alleged US interference in the country's presidential election after receiving a complaint from the Attorney General's Office citing a British newspaper report, as nearly 159 million voters cast ballots nationwide.


Brazil's Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues confirmed on Sunday that the agency has opened a preliminary investigation into alleged US interference in the country's presidential election. The probe follows a complaint from the Attorney General's Office requesting an inquiry into possible foreign meddling in the electoral process, according to Agencia Brasil.

The complaint was based on a report by British newspaper The Guardian alleging that US government funds were redirected to networks and organizations in Brazil to interfere in political debate and "destabilize and attack the institutional framework of Brazil's judiciary," the filing stated. "This is an investigation underway, a preliminary procedure. The inquiry has not yet been formally published, but we already have an investigation in progress," Rodrigues told reporters in Brasilia, noting the case was forwarded to the agency's Intelligence Directorate for analysis.

Lula and Bolsonaro cast ballots

Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his main challenger, Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, cast their ballots during the first hours of voting on Sunday as nearly 159 million eligible voters headed to polling stations nationwide. The latest Datafolha poll published Saturday placed Lula at 45% and Bolsonaro at 42% of valid votes, with both candidates falling below the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff election scheduled for Oct. 25.

Lula, who is seeking a fourth nonconsecutive term, voted in Sao Bernardo do Campo in Sao Paulo state around 9:15 a.m. local time alongside Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. "I am very confident, not only because of the government we have built, but also because of the work we did during the campaign. I am sure we will have a very high turnout, and I am sure we will win this election," Lula told reporters after casting his ballot. Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, voted in Rio de Janeiro shortly after polls opened, predicting a first-round victory and saying he wanted to "restore to Brazilian families the right to dream again."

Security incidents and embassy concerns

Authorities detained 48 people over suspected electoral crimes, including alleged vote buying and irregular campaigning, the Federal Police reported. The regional electoral court in the southern state of Santa Catarina reported 99 incidents during the morning and replaced 46 machines with backup equipment, according to the Superior Electoral Court.

The Organization of American States electoral observation mission reported that voting was proceeding smoothly under adequate safety conditions, while Rodrigues dismissed concerns surrounding diplomatic missions after the US and Australian embassies temporarily suspended consular services Friday, citing security reasons. "We did not find any concrete element indicating an effective risk to any embassy," he said, adding that partial overseas counts have begun for the nearly 919,000 Brazilians registered to vote abroad. Vote counting will begin at 5 p.m. Brasilia time, with results released progressively as records are received; if no candidate secures more than half of valid votes, a runoff will be held Oct. 25.

Titles :luiz inacio lula da silvaflavio bolsonaroandrei rodriguesbrazil electionus interferencefederal police of brazilbrasiliasao paulo
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026