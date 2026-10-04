France's education minister announced Monday that approximately 500 high schools across the country will suspend classes due to persistent security threats from violent student demonstrations, which have left dozens of schools damaged and scores of staff injured since the protests began demanding improved learning conditions.

School closures and security concerns

Edouard Geffray stated that between 400 and 500 institutions would see classes "fully or partially suspended" because necessary security conditions had not been met, according to France 24. The official indicated that 24 facilities had been "burned or ransacked" since the movement started over demands for better educational standards.

"There are activists – particularly from the far-left – who have infiltrated the high school student movement, hijacked it from the students themselves, and engaged in extreme violence," Geffray said. He noted that 78 education personnel had sustained injuries during the disturbances, adding that "something we have never seen before" had occurred regarding attacks on staff.

Arrests and renewed mobilization

According to official figures, authorities have detained more than 5,000 individuals since the unrest began, with 85% of those arrested being minors. Several organizations representing student interests alongside left-wing and far-left political groups have called for a second day of demonstrations on October 6 to protest what they described as police "repression."