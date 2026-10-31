Iran's Khamenei says Tehran will dictate conflict end if attacked

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared on Saturday that Tehran alone would determine the parameters for ending any future conflict, warning that the Islamic Republic's armed forces would dictate the "time and conditions" for hostilities to cease should enemies resume attacks. Speaking during a meeting with senior military officials, Khamenei said: "If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end," according to a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB.

The supreme leader instructed commanders to deliver an "immediate and effective response, without geographical restrictions to any potential enemy threat," the statement noted. He also ordered an update to target lists to ensure all US and Israeli assets are "within the armed forces' reach," it added.

Army spokesperson threatens wider war

Khamenei's remarks followed a warning earlier Saturday from Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia, who said any renewed war would "engulf a much wider area" if US President Donald Trump "resorts to another adventure in the region" alongside Israel. Akraminia indicated that Iranian forces would expand the scope of operations beyond current parameters if Washington and Tel Aviv initiate further military action.

Regional tensions persist

Tensions across the Middle East have remained elevated since Washington and Tel Aviv launched coordinated attacks against Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran against regional targets. Despite diplomatic efforts that produced a memorandum between the United States and Iran in June, friction has persisted over security arrangements and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.