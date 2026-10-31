Macklemore closes Free Palestine tour at sold-out London show

US rapper Macklemore performed to a sold-out crowd at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Friday night, bringing his three-city European "Free Palestine Tour" to a close with performances by British singer Paloma Faith, political hip-hop duo Dead Prez, and Palestinian artists including Nemahsis, Lina Makoul and Shadia Mansour. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos and Palestinian activist Arab Barghouthi addressed the arena, while a short film by Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda was screened for attendees.

Macklemore: 'Saying something is human'

Taking the stage to chants of "Free Palestine," Macklemore performed "Hind's Hall," his protest song released in response to the war in Gaza, while wearing a custom shirt reading "Free Marwan" in solidarity with imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti. "I was scrolling, scrolling, scrolling and seeing the horrific, unimaginable catastrophe that was happening in front of our eyes," he told the audience, adding: "And at a certain point, it was more uncomfortable for me to stay silent than to say something." The rapper rejected suggestions that speaking out constituted bravery, stating: "I don't believe that saying something is brave. I don't believe that saying something is courageous. I believe that saying something is human."

Activists hail 'South African moment'

Arab Barghouthi, son of the imprisoned Palestinian leader, joined Macklemore on stage and told the crowd that "Palestine is moving towards its South African moment," drawing parallels with the global solidarity movement that helped end apartheid in South Africa. Thunberg highlighted Palestinian cultural resilience beyond the destruction shown in media coverage, stating: "Gaza is so much more than the devastation we see on our screens. It is a place of extraordinary people, culture, history, love and joy, and tonight we honor not only what Palestinians have endured, but everything they continue to preserve."

Concertgoers praise steadfast solidarity

Attendees praised the event as a vital demonstration of support for Palestinians, with British-Palestinian concertgoer Salem, whose parents were displaced during the 1948 Nakba, saying Macklemore's stance offered hope to supporters of the cause. "He's done a fantastic job for the Palestinians," he said, adding: "But people like Macklemore give us a bit of hope, give us a glimmer of hope that we can change things around a bit." The concert was organized after Macklemore was removed from a planned support slot on Ed Sheeran's US tour in September following objections to his pro-Palestinian remarks, with all proceeds directed toward humanitarian aid organizations including Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA, the Gaza Soup Kitchen and HEAL Palestine.