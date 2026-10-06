



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday described China as "an important neighbor" and committed to sustained dialogue with Beijing, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Speaking during a policy address to the Diet, Takaichi emphasized that bilateral ties have developed over many years notwithstanding persistent challenges. "China is an important neighbor, and our relationship has been built over many years despite existing challenges," she said.

Diplomatic friction over Taiwan

The conciliatory tone follows months of diplomatic friction triggered by Takaichi's November statement that Tokyo could intervene if Taiwan were attacked — comments that drew sharp warnings from Beijing, which considers the island part of its territory. Relations deteriorated further when the Prime Minister characterized a potential Chinese assault on Taiwan as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, a designation that could authorize collective self-defense measures.

Last week, former Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya traveled to Beijing for meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Premier He Lifeng in an apparent bid to ease tensions. Wang urged Takaichi to "correct" her remarks on Taiwan and stressed the need to normalize bilateral relations, according to diplomatic sources.

Regional security concerns

Takaichi said Tokyo would clearly communicate its positions regarding East and South China Sea disputes, increased Chinese military activity near Japanese waters, and what she termed "coercive measures" affecting Japanese nationals and human rights. "We will comprehensively advance a 'mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests,'" she added, noting that Tokyo would safeguard national interests while pursuing a constructive partnership.

The Prime Minister's outreach comes as Tokyo navigates complex security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, balancing alliance commitments with economic interdependence. Takaichi reaffirmed that Japan would maintain dialogue on shared challenges while protecting national interests and working toward a constructive and stable relationship.