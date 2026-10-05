Home
World
Asia
Japan rules out new oil release after G7 coordination deal

Japan rules out new oil release after G7 coordination deal

Elif Şanlı
14:42, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:44, 05/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Japan rules out new oil release after G7 coordination deal
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo will not tap additional petroleum reserves despite the Group of Seven agreeing to a coordinated 100-million-barrel drawdown to address surging diesel prices, noting that Japan has already been releasing supplies from its existing stocks.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Thursday that Tokyo has no plans for a fresh release from its petroleum reserves despite the Group of Seven agreeing to coordinate a 100-million-barrel drawdown to stabilize surging diesel prices. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Takaichi explained that Japan has already been releasing supplies from its reserves and would not undertake additional measures on this occasion.

The remarks followed an emergency virtual G7 meeting convened on October 2 by France, which currently holds the group's presidency, to address energy market volatility. Takaichi noted that the discussions centered particularly on responses to diesel prices in Europe and the United States against the backdrop of delays in European strategic reserve releases.

Diplomatic Representation

Japan was represented at the talks by Takehiro Endo, the country's G7 sherpa and deputy foreign minister, who was visiting Washington and coordinated the meeting directly, according to the prime minister. Takaichi added that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended through a proxy representative, while European Council President Antonio Costa was absent from the session.

Coordinated Release Framework

According to the G7 joint statement, the coordinated release through the International Energy Agency will begin immediately and continue for four months, including a substantial diesel drawdown within the first 20 days by members and partners. The group also pledged to coordinate refinery maintenance schedules, temporarily increase utilization where feasible and refrain from restricting energy exports between G7 countries.

Titles :sanae takaichig7japan oil reservesdiesel pricesinternational energy agencytakehiro endokeir starmerenergy security
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026