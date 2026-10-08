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Kosovo parliament elects Shiroka-Pula president, averts snap vote

Kosovo parliament elects Shiroka-Pula president, averts snap vote

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00:16, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 00:31, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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Kosovo parliament elects Shiroka-Pula president, averts snap vote
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Justina Shiroka-Pula secured 81 of 83 votes in a late-night parliamentary session on Tuesday to become Kosovo's new president, averting the dissolution of the 120-seat assembly and the snap elections that threatened to prolong institutional deadlock amid political uncertainty in the Balkan nation.


Justina Shiroka-Pula was sworn in as Kosovo's president on Wednesday just hours after the 120-seat parliament elected her in a late-night vote that prevented the chamber's dissolution and averted the threat of snap elections. Shiroka-Pula received 81 of the 83 votes cast during Tuesday's session, crossing the threshold needed to secure the largely ceremonial post.

International recognition

In her inaugural address, she said she accepted the role with honor and a sense of responsibility, pledging to serve as president for all citizens of the Balkan nation. Prime Minister Albin Kurti welcomed the outcome on Facebook, stating: "The Republic has a new president, Professor Justina Shiroka-Pula, Kosovo has stable institutions." Her election drew immediate congratulations from international partners, with EU representative Dirk Schuebel saying he looked forward to working with the new president and Kosovo's institutions to move the country closer to the EU.

Third woman to hold office

British Ambassador Jonathan Hargreaves noted he expected to deepen the UK's partnership with the country through cooperation with Shiroka-Pula. Shiroka-Pula, 73, is an economist who has led the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Kosovo since December 2025 and previously served as minister of energy and mining from 2008 to 2011. She becomes the third woman to hold the presidency, following Atifete Jahjaga and Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, in a country that has struggled to maintain institutional stability amid ongoing political friction.

Titles :justina shiroka-pulakosovoalbin kurtidirk schuebeljonathan hargreaveskosovo politicsbalkanseu kosovo relations
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