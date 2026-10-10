



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday welcomed Washington's decision to revoke restrictions on air travel between the United States and Beirut. The move restores direct connectivity between the two nations.

The Lebanese Presidency said on social media platform X that the decision reflects "confidence in the measures taken by the Lebanese state to ensure civil aviation safety, protect air traffic to and from Beirut, and enhance the security of flights connecting Lebanon with countries around the world," adding that the step validates Beirut's institutional capabilities.

Safety commitments

Aoun also stressed Lebanon's commitment to international aviation standards, the statement noted, emphasizing efforts to protect passengers and bolster institutional confidence.

Specific details regarding the initial executive orders were not disclosed in the presidential statement released on Saturday.