Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on Friday pledged unwavering support for the International Criminal Court following Washington's announcement of sanctions against the tribunal, describing the measures as an "undesirable new escalation."

Dutch defiance

Speaking in a formal statement, Berendsen said: "The announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court are an undesirable new escalation. I deeply regret this new step." He added: "We stand firmly behind the Court," noting that the Netherlands would continue doing its utmost to ensure the tribunal functions properly as its host country and as a state party to the Rome Statute.

US threats

The Dutch minister's remarks followed a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatening to "end the ICC" unless it stopped what he described as its "threats." Rubio also urged US allies to "rein in the court," according to diplomatic sources.

Grace period

Berendsen noted that the sanctions would not take effect immediately, allowing service providers to continue working with the court during the six-month window before implementation. He welcomed the delay as an opportunity for dialogue with other state parties, stating that he intended to explore that avenue with fellow members before the measures enter into force.