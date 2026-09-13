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One dead, 30 missing after ferry sinks off Vanuatu

One dead, 30 missing after ferry sinks off Vanuatu

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12:02, 13/09/2026, Sunday
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One dead, 30 missing after ferry sinks off Vanuatu
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Vanuatu's prime minister's office said Sunday that at least one person has died and more than 30 remain missing after an inter-island ferry sank in the South Pacific, as authorities scale back open-water search efforts to focus on the southeast coast where currents may have carried survivors.

Vanuatu's prime minister's office on Sunday confirmed that at least one body has been recovered and more than 30 people remain missing after the inter-island ferry MV Matui sank in the South Pacific, with authorities scaling back open-water searches to focus on coastal areas where survivors may have washed ashore.

Search shifts to coastline

The vessel was carrying 47 people, including crew members, from Santo to Ambae when it went down on Saturday, according to the Vanuatu Broadcasting & Television Corporation. Of those on board, 15 people have been accounted for alive while the remainder are missing, officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Citing Luganville MP Matai Seremiah, the prime minister's office said search operations in open waters are being scaled back as efforts shifted to the southeast coast, where currents may have carried survivors.

Officials blame winds and negligence

The prime minister's office said: "The loss appears to be the result of strong winds and marine warnings not being heeded, and possibly of negligence including overloading of the vessel." It added: "Ignoring strong marine warnings puts lives at risk," noting that a full investigation would be done to establish the facts and prevent a recurrence.

Officials urged ship owners to prioritize safety, ensure vessels are seaworthy and properly equipped, and maintain reliable communication systems.

Titles :vanuatumv matuipacificmaritime accidentferry disastersearch and rescue
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