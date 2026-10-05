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Prince Andrew challenges legality of police searches in Epstein probe

Prince Andrew challenges legality of police searches in Epstein probe

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14:34, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:55, 05/10/2026, Monday
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Prince Andrew challenges legality of police searches in Epstein probe
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Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched legal action against Thames Valley Police to challenge the lawfulness of search warrants that led to his arrest earlier this year, with a private High Court hearing set for Thursday to determine whether related documents can be made public.

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched a legal challenge against Thames Valley Police over the lawfulness of search warrants that led to his arrest earlier this year, a judicial spokesperson confirmed, as a private High Court hearing is scheduled for Thursday to decide whether documents related to his application for judicial review can be released.

Legal challenge

The hearing before Justice Hilliard will consider Mountbatten-Windsor’s bid to challenge the warrants, which were issued by an Old Bailey judge and used to search his residence on the Sandringham estate and his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, in February. Thames Valley Police is opposing the release of the documents, British media reported.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on 19 February on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to the alleged sharing of confidential material with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. He was interviewed under caution and later released while the investigation continued. A High Court judge subsequently granted him permission to challenge the legality of the police searches.

Historical precedent

The Daily Telegraph noted that it is the first time a member of the royal family has challenged the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of King Charles I in 1649. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with his association with Epstein and has rejected claims of personal gain linked to his trade envoy role.

According to files released in January, Andrew sent Epstein details of upcoming official trips as trade envoy to Singapore, Vietnam, the Chinese city of Shenzhen, and Hong Kong in October 2010, and the following month apparently shared official reports from those visits.

Police stance

Thames Valley Police confirmed that its investigation remains ongoing. “Whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the central criminal court. As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further,” a force spokesperson told the BBC.

Titles :prince andrewjeffrey epsteinthames valley policejudicial reviewhigh courtmisconduct in public officeepstein probesandringham estate
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