South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Tuesday dismissed an apology from his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha as inadequate regarding the public disclosure of two North Korean prisoners of war, warning that Seoul intends to take firm diplomatic measures over the confidentiality breach.

Diplomatic measures

Speaking to lawmakers in Seoul, Cho said he had remained in contact with Sybiha following the dispute, which erupted after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed last month that the two soldiers captured while fighting alongside Russian forces had been transferred to South Korea. "Messages that I received (from Sybiha) included an apology. But there is a difference from the level we expect, so we intend to take firm measures," Cho said. He added that the government is considering several options including the potential recall of Ambassador Park Hee-chang.

Confidentiality breach

Seoul maintains that both governments had agreed to keep the transfer confidential to protect the soldiers and their families in North Korea, noting that Kyiv had initially requested secrecy before Zelenskyy's public announcement. Ukraine subsequently denied that any such confidentiality agreement existed, with Sybiha describing the escalating row as a "diplomatic misunderstanding" while expressing hope for a swift resolution.

The soldiers were captured in Russia's Kursk region in January 2025 while fighting for Moscow and arrived in South Korea in mid-September, according to South Korean officials. Seoul and Kyiv had previously discussed handling any transfer in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles while respecting the soldiers' wishes.