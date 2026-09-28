Sudan rejects Ethiopia claim it backs opposition

The Sudanese army late Sunday rejected an allegation by Ethiopia's military chief that Khartoum was backing Ethiopian opposition groups, dismissing the claim as "baseless."

Army defends sovereignty

In a statement, the Sudanese Armed Forces said Sudan stays committed to international law and to non-interference in other nations' affairs, but would not permit any threat to its sovereignty or national security.

Sudan levels counter-accusation

Turning the charge around, the army said backing for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was still coming from Ethiopian soil, including training, supplies and military activity involving long-range and one-way attack drones. It called on Addis Ababa to settle differences through dialogue and official channels in the interest of stability in both countries and the wider region.

Regional tensions escalate

Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula had earlier accused Sudan, Egypt and other actors of supporting groups opposed to the Ethiopian government. He said external actors were backing an alliance of armed and political groups, arguing that the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea would pose a more limited threat without outside support. His remarks came amid renewed tensions in northern Ethiopia, where clashes have intensified between federal forces and the TPLF and allied groups.