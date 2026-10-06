US President Donald Trump on Monday told supporters in Nebraska that Iran should be allowed to destroy Los Angeles and San Diego, describing potential strikes on America's second and third-largest cities as an acceptable cost of maintaining national security.

'Small price to pay'

Speaking at a campaign rally in Grand Island, the president argued that Americans should accept economic hardship as a necessary burden of the ongoing conflict. "They can take out a city," he said. "Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay." Trump characterized the financial burden as temporary, stating that elevated prices were "artificial" and driven by the war effort.

War 'essentially almost over'

Trump claimed the conflict was "essentially almost over with" while conceding it could continue indefinitely, predicting it would conclude "one way or the other." He said Iranian leaders have characterized themselves as having a "big threshold for pain," adding that "it's going to end very soon" and consumer costs would fall "very sharply" thereafter.

California governor fires back

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a sharp rebuke on the social media platform X, condemning the remarks as dangerous rhetoric from a "deranged" leader. "After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ’take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego," Newsom said. "He is deranged and dangerous."