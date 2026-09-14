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Roketsan test fires Sungur missile from mobile air defense system

Roketsan test fires Sungur missile from mobile air defense system

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14:53, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:15, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Roketsan test fires Sungur missile from mobile air defense system
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Roketsan said it destroyed a moving target during a test firing of its Sungur missile from the Burc mobile air defense system, marking a new milestone in the firm’s layered defense capabilities and demonstrating the integration of advanced weaponry with sensor technology.

Turkish defense firm Roketsan successfully destroyed a moving target during a test firing of its Sungur missile from the Burc mobile air defense system, marking a new milestone in the company’s layered air defense capabilities, according to a statement released by the company.

Integrated firepower

The Burc represents a next-generation air defense platform that combines optimized firepower — including the Sungur missile and 20/30-millimeter cannon — with active and passive sensors, Roketsan said. The system is designed to provide comprehensive protection for mobile and fixed units through its integrated weaponry and advanced detection capabilities.

Short-range defense

The shoulder-launched Sungur air defense system was developed for short-range protection of battlefield units and facilities, featuring an operational range exceeding eight kilometers (roughly five miles), the firm noted. Roketsan stated that the missile was designed for compatibility with various other platforms, allowing integration across different military assets and vehicle types.

The recent test demonstrated the weapon’s effectiveness against moving targets when deployed from the mobile Burc configuration, reinforcing Türkiye’s push to develop indigenous defense systems. The successful integration highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen layered air defense networks using domestically produced military hardware.

Titles :roketsansungur missileburc air defense systemturkish defense industryair defensetürkiyemilitary technology
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