Aselsan signs $2.75B deals for hybrid air defense systems

Türkiye's defense giant Aselsan has signed agreements worth €2.46 billion ($2.75 billion) with the Secretariat of Defense Industries for the procurement of hybrid air defense systems, the company announced in a filing to the Public Disclosure Platform on Monday.

Contract Details

The contracts are scheduled to commence on October 5, according to the disclosure. Aselsan stated that the agreements would generate a positive contribution to its revenue streams, though the company did not specify a delivery timeline or provide technical details regarding the hybrid systems involved.

Steel Dome Program

Chief Executive Officer Ahmet Akyol said on the social media platform NSosyal that serial production efforts are currently strengthening Türkiye's Steel Dome air defense architecture. Akyol said the company would continue working "day and night" toward an independent defense industry, noting that Türkiye ranks among the few countries capable of developing indigenous air defense systems.

Financial Context

The Secretariat of Defense Industries represented 30.6 percent of Aselsan's net sales and 37.8 percent of its trade receivables in the company's latest financial disclosure. The deals underscore Ankara's continuing drive to develop indigenous military capabilities through domestic procurement channels.