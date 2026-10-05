Home
Türkiye
Aselsan signs $2.75B deals for hybrid air defense systems

Aselsan signs $2.75B deals for hybrid air defense systems

Yenişafak English AA
10:40, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:52, 05/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Aselsan signs $2.75B deals for hybrid air defense systems
AA
File photo

Defense giant Aselsan signed comprehensive agreements worth €2.46 billion ($2.75 billion) with Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries for the procurement of hybrid air defense systems, the company announced on Monday, confirming the deals would boost revenues while advancing Türkiye's Steel Dome architecture and strengthening domestic defense capabilities.

Türkiye's defense giant Aselsan has signed agreements worth €2.46 billion ($2.75 billion) with the Secretariat of Defense Industries for the procurement of hybrid air defense systems, the company announced in a filing to the Public Disclosure Platform on Monday.

Contract Details

The contracts are scheduled to commence on October 5, according to the disclosure. Aselsan stated that the agreements would generate a positive contribution to its revenue streams, though the company did not specify a delivery timeline or provide technical details regarding the hybrid systems involved.

Steel Dome Program

Chief Executive Officer Ahmet Akyol said on the social media platform NSosyal that serial production efforts are currently strengthening Türkiye's Steel Dome air defense architecture. Akyol said the company would continue working "day and night" toward an independent defense industry, noting that Türkiye ranks among the few countries capable of developing indigenous air defense systems.

Financial Context

The Secretariat of Defense Industries represented 30.6 percent of Aselsan's net sales and 37.8 percent of its trade receivables in the company's latest financial disclosure. The deals underscore Ankara's continuing drive to develop indigenous military capabilities through domestic procurement channels.

Titles :aselsanahmet akyolsteel domeair defense systemssecretariat of defense industriesssbtürkiyedefense industrypublic disclosure platformkap
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026