Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye, on November 28, 2026. The meeting was documented in a handout photograph credited to the Turkish Presidency and Mustafa Kamaci.
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