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Cooperation potential in all areas

Türkiye and Greece have significant potential for cooperation in all areas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, stressing Ankara's efforts to advance the positive agenda between the two countries.

The meeting between Erdogan and his Greek counterpart Konstantinos Tasoulas took place at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Minority issues and shared heritage

Erdogan emphasized the importance of addressing minority issues, which are part of the two countries' shared heritage, primarily from a humanitarian perspective. He said Türkiye wanted Greece to reciprocate its constructive approach, adding that such an attitude would contribute to the positive course of bilateral relations.

A sea of peace in the Aegean

Türkiye had no hesitation about making the Aegean a sea of peace, Erdogan also stressed, saying the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean should become regions of stability and prosperity, according to the directorate. The closed-door meeting lasted approximately 35 minutes.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Chief Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic also attended the meeting.

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