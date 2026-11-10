Türkiye marks 88th anniversary of Atatürk's death

10/11/2026, Tuesday20:06

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Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Türkiye on Tuesday observed the 88th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic and commander of the National Struggle, who passed away at age 57 on November 10, 1938, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

Military leadership and National Struggle

Born in Thessaloniki in 1881, Mustafa Kemal distinguished himself during World War I at the Battle of Gallipoli, where he rallied troops with the words: "If you have no ammunition, you still have your bayonets," earning the title "Hero of Anafartalar." Landing in Samsun on May 19, 1919, he launched the organized resistance against foreign occupation and later issued his historic order at the Battle of Sakarya: "There is no line of defense, there is a surface of defense. That surface is the entire homeland. Not a single inch of the homeland can be abandoned unless it has been soaked with the blood of its citizens."

Founding the Republic

The military victories paved the way for the Treaty of Lausanne on July 24, 1923, which Atatürk described as "a document expressing the collapse of a great conspiracy," before the Republic was proclaimed on October 29 with Atatürk as its first president. When an assassination attempt was foiled in 1926, he stated: "There can be no doubt that this vile attempt was directed not so much against my person as against our sacred Republic and the high principles upon which it is founded. My humble body will certainly one day turn to dust, but the Republic of Türkiye will endure forever."

Final journey

Atatürk passed away at 9:05 a.m. on November 10, 1938, prompting nationwide mourning before his remains were transported by the battleship Yavuz to Ankara. He was temporarily laid to rest at the Ethnography Museum until November 10, 1953, when his remains were transferred to Anıtkabir, where they rest today as the nation observes the 88th anniversary of his death.

Titles :mustafa kemal atatürkatatürkanıtkabirnational strugglerepublic of türkiyenovember 10dolmabahce palace
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Türkiye marks 88th anniversary of Atatürk's death
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