ICC rejects US sanctions as 'assault on rule of law'





The International Criminal Court on Friday strongly rejected sanctions imposed by Washington against the institution, describing the measures as an attempt to obstruct justice and an "assault on the rule of law" while vowing to continue its work with independence and impartiality. "This measure targets an independent judicial institution, created by treaty and entrusted by 125 States Parties with investigating and prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression," the court said in a statement.

The ICC described the sanctions as aiming to disrupt the court’s operations and intimidate those working for or cooperating with it. ICC President Tomoko Akane said the court would continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality, acting only on the basis of the law and the evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes.

US vows to protect citizens from prosecution

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Friday, stating Washington would not permit the tribunal to prosecute Americans. "President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans. That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court," Rubio said, adding that the administration would seek to "end the ICC" unless it stopped its "threats."

The measures mark the latest escalation in tensions between the US administration and the Hague-based court, which Washington has long accused of overreach despite not being a member state.

Court urges member states to ensure resources

The ICC called on its 125 member states to take concrete steps to ensure the institution had the resources needed to continue its work, warning that the sanctions risked undermining the entire international legal order. "This is not just about defending a single institution, but about safeguarding the international order grounded upon the rule of law," the court said.

The tribunal emphasized that "no one should be punished for serving the cause of justice," adding that future generations and victims of mass atrocities would judge how the international community responded to the sanctions. The court was established by the Rome Statute in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.