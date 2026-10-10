Home
World
America
ICC rejects US sanctions as 'assault on rule of law'

ICC rejects US sanctions as 'assault on rule of law'

Yenişafak English AA
01:18, 10/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 01:49, 10/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
ICC rejects US sanctions as 'assault on rule of law'
AA
File Photo

The International Criminal Court on Friday strongly rejected US sanctions against the institution as an attempt to obstruct justice and an "assault on the rule of law," vowing to continue its mandate with independence despite Washington's threats to shut down the tribunal.


The International Criminal Court on Friday strongly rejected sanctions imposed by Washington against the institution, describing the measures as an attempt to obstruct justice and an "assault on the rule of law" while vowing to continue its work with independence and impartiality. "This measure targets an independent judicial institution, created by treaty and entrusted by 125 States Parties with investigating and prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression," the court said in a statement.

The ICC described the sanctions as aiming to disrupt the court’s operations and intimidate those working for or cooperating with it. ICC President Tomoko Akane said the court would continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality, acting only on the basis of the law and the evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes.

US vows to protect citizens from prosecution

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Friday, stating Washington would not permit the tribunal to prosecute Americans. "President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans. That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court," Rubio said, adding that the administration would seek to "end the ICC" unless it stopped its "threats."

The measures mark the latest escalation in tensions between the US administration and the Hague-based court, which Washington has long accused of overreach despite not being a member state.

Court urges member states to ensure resources

The ICC called on its 125 member states to take concrete steps to ensure the institution had the resources needed to continue its work, warning that the sanctions risked undermining the entire international legal order. "This is not just about defending a single institution, but about safeguarding the international order grounded upon the rule of law," the court said.

The tribunal emphasized that "no one should be punished for serving the cause of justice," adding that future generations and victims of mass atrocities would judge how the international community responded to the sanctions. The court was established by the Rome Statute in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Titles :international criminal courttomoko akanemarco rubiodonald trumpus sanctionsrome statutewar crimesinternational justice
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026