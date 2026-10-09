



Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara, security sources said. The discussions addressed bilateral relations and areas of potential cooperation, according to the sources.

The talks also covered ties with neighboring countries and broader regional stability concerns, the sources noted. Officials reviewed security coordination mechanisms and assessed current threats in the bilateral framework, they added.

Counterterrorism and sanctions

The meeting examined the status of integration processes following the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to sources familiar with the talks. Coordination in the fight against terrorist groups including Daesh was also discussed, the sources said.

Israeli military operations in southern Syria featured in the discussions, the sources told the outlet. The officials further considered the implications of lifting American sanctions on Damascus, including how such a policy change could enhance Syria's defense capabilities, according to the sources.