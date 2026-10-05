



Myanmar's Information Ministry confirmed Monday that 1,476 nationals who completed sentences for unlawful residency and immigration offenses were repatriated from Malaysia, with three naval vessels including a hospital ship docking in Yangon on Sunday morning to complete the operation. The ministry described the transfer as a "smooth and successful repatriation to the motherland," noting that military officials and relevant ministries coordinated the return of citizens aged between eight and 60.

Burmese Navy vessels UMS Mottama, sea-going hospital ship UMS Thanlwin, and UMS Sinphyushin departed Yangon on Sept. 24 and arrived at Lumut Port in Malaysia on Sept. 28, according to official statements. Malaysian authorities began repatriating the group the following day, comprising 1,370 men, 79 women, 20 boys, and seven girls, as part of a larger cohort of approximately 5,000 nationals.

International concerns over safety

The repatriation decision has drawn criticism from the United Nations and rights groups, with UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh warning that the agency was "concerned by the reported imminent return of some 1,500 individuals ... with ongoing armed conflict and widespread violence and human rights violations across Myanmar." Speaking to journalists in Geneva last week, Saltmarsh emphasized that "under international law, no one should be sent to a country where they may face persecution, torture, serious harm, or other threats to life, liberty, and security."

Malaysia's move to return the migrants comes despite deteriorating conditions in Myanmar, where the military — known locally as the Tatmadaw — has faced sustained conflict since seizing power. Saltmarsh added that the UNHCR remains committed to engaging with Malaysian authorities through technical support and policy dialogue, while Burmese officials have separately repatriated 1,905 citizens from Cambodia since January.