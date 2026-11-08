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Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass in Uruguay during South America tour

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass in Uruguay during South America tour

Yeni Şafak Newsroom
17:07, 08/11/2026, Sunday
AFP
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Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass in Uruguay during South America tour
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Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass before bishops and clergy in the Uruguayan city of Florida on Saturday, launching an ambitious 11-day tour of South America that will continue through Argentina and Peru only weeks after the pontiff underwent surgery for lung cancer, according to Vatican officials.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass on Saturday in the Uruguayan city of Florida, marking his first major public appearance since arriving in the country two days earlier to launch an ambitious 11-day tour of South America only weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

Ceremony in Florida

The pontiff led the ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica and National Sanctuary of the Virgin of the Thirty-Three, located approximately 93 kilometers north of the capital Montevideo. Bishops and priests from across the region gathered at Plaza Asamblea for the service, which drew thousands of faithful to the square despite the Pope's recent medical treatment.

Post-surgery travel

The 77-year-old Pope arrived in Uruguay on November 6, having undergone surgery for lung cancer just weeks before departing Rome. Vatican officials noted that the decision to proceed with the ambitious itinerary reflected Leo XIV's determination to maintain his pastoral commitments despite health concerns, though medical teams are traveling with the delegation to monitor his condition throughout the journey.

Argentina and Peru next

The tour will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru over the coming days, with the pontiff scheduled to meet government officials and celebrate additional public Masses in both countries. The 11-day trip represents Leo XIV's first extended overseas travel since his election and is expected to conclude on November 17, according to the Vatican itinerary released earlier this month.

Titles :pope leo xivuruguayargentinaperuvaticansouth america tourlung cancer surgerymontevideo
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