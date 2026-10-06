



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Iceland's location between the United States and Europe places the nation at the center of regional defense calculations as security challenges expand across the High North. "The location of this country between the United States and Europe and the High North means that it sits at the ... center of many of the questions surrounding the security and defense of our shared region," Rubio told reporters during a joint appearance with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik.

He warned that "today, those threats are growing, which is why this focus on the Arctic in general and Iceland in particular is so critical." Rubio pointed to geopolitical friction in the polar expanse, noting that "potential adversaries and real competitors," along with associated commercial entities, are operating against allied interests and citing "irregular measures, covert measures that are happening, but also threats to undersea cables, threats to shipping lanes" as factors driving the heightened focus on the region.

Bilateral defense cooperation

Rubio argued that military deterrence offers "the best prevention of violence and the best preventer of war," adding that Washington "would never do anything without cooperating" with Iceland on potential military buildups. He noted "there's a willingness to do more together" between the two countries, which maintain a 1951 bilateral defense agreement to safeguard the High North, North Atlantic, and Arctic.

Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir said the two countries enjoy a strong and enduring friendship. "We are allies, we are friends, and we will continue working very closely to strengthen and deepen our good relationship," she said, adding "I want to underline our really strong cooperation in terms of defense and security, and there is no change in that."

Economic and geopolitical landscape

On economic policy, Rubio ruled out comprehensive multilateral accords, stating that "the era of free trade agreements for the foreseeable future is probably not going to be there" while advocating instead for reciprocal bilateral arrangements. He pointed to Icelandic landscapes serving as training grounds for the Apollo program and "continue to host training missions for the Artemis missions," alongside cooperation opportunities in geothermal energy, biotechnology, and marine sectors.

Regarding Ukraine's NATO aspirations, Rubio said membership "is not on the table as we speak" due to required alliance consensus, adding that Washington remains focused on bringing the war to an end. Talks also addressed Russia's war in Ukraine, the Middle East, and China, alongside opportunities to expand investment in geothermal energy, data centers, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure, Gunnarsdottir said.

Diplomatic context

The visit follows recent bilateral friction after US President Donald Trump alarmed Icelanders by sharing an image displaying US flag colors across Greenland and Iceland, prompting Gunnarsdottir to summon US Ambassador Billy Long to protest the post as unacceptable. During his stay, Rubio met Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir and toured Hofdi House, the historic site of the 1986 Reykjavik Summit between US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Rubio is scheduled to visit Greece and Portugal prior to his return to Washington on Thursday, according to the State Department itinerary. The trip follows his meetings in Reykjavik aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties.