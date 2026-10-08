US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said Washington will continue diplomatic efforts to broker a negotiated settlement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine — cautioning that the conflict has reached a perilous stalemate with potential to expand beyond its current borders.

Lisbon remarks

Speaking alongside Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel on the final stop of his European tour, Rubio told reporters that the administration remains committed to facilitating dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv. "We have tried, and we will continue to try, and do what we can to facilitate a negotiated settlement to the end of that war," he said, noting that the war has reached a dangerous impasse that can only conclude through diplomacy or expanded fighting.

Escalation risks

The top US diplomat warned that attempts by either party to break the military gridlock could trigger a "sabotage campaign" in neighboring NATO member states or wider strikes, rapidly transforming the fighting into a far broader and more dangerous regional clash. "In the end, we do not believe that there is a military solution to this conflict, to this war," Rubio stated, urging both sides to approach the negotiating table without delay.

Conditions for talks

While reaffirming Washington's readiness to assist talks as soon as possible, Rubio stressed that the US is "not going to invest in pointless processes if we can't make progress." His comments in Lisbon marked the conclusion of a European tour focused on transatlantic security cooperation and the ongoing conflict.