Thailand flooding affects 1.17M households, Bangkok inundated
Director-General Nirat Pongsitthaworn said Sunday that flooding has affected over 1.17 million households across 27 Thai provinces, impacting more than 3.2 million people, as Bangkok grapples with rising waters amid reports that nationwide inundation has begun to ease from Friday's peak.
Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Sunday reported that severe flooding has submerged more than 1.17 million households across 27 provinces, affecting over 3.2 million people nationwide.
Widespread inundation
Department Director-General Nirat Pongsitthaworn told the Bangkok Post that heavy rainfall and runoff flowing from northern provinces into the Central Plains have left large areas submerged. The disaster has affected 154 districts, 1,209 tambons and 8,790 villages, he said, adding that authorities are monitoring water levels as runoff continues draining toward lower-lying areas.
Capital under pressure
Bangkok remains under threat from rising waters as officials work to manage drainage and prevent overflow into metropolitan areas. While flooding persists in 27 provinces, the latest figures mark a decline from Friday's peak, when 31 provinces reported inundation affecting more than 1.24 million households.