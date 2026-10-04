Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Sunday reported that severe flooding has submerged more than 1.17 million households across 27 provinces, affecting over 3.2 million people nationwide.

Widespread inundation

Department Director-General Nirat Pongsitthaworn told the Bangkok Post that heavy rainfall and runoff flowing from northern provinces into the Central Plains have left large areas submerged. The disaster has affected 154 districts, 1,209 tambons and 8,790 villages, he said, adding that authorities are monitoring water levels as runoff continues draining toward lower-lying areas.

Capital under pressure

Bangkok remains under threat from rising waters as officials work to manage drainage and prevent overflow into metropolitan areas. While flooding persists in 27 provinces, the latest figures mark a decline from Friday's peak, when 31 provinces reported inundation affecting more than 1.24 million households.