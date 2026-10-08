



President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States does not believe a reported plague death in Russia is the result of a biological weapon. The president told reporters at the White House that officials are continuing to assess the situation while expressing skepticism toward Moscow's assurances that the outbreak is contained.

Asked whether the incident was a bioweapon, Trump said, “Well, we don't think so. We're going to find out soon enough, but we don't think so.” He noted that Russian authorities have described the situation as being under control.

Skepticism toward Moscow's claims

“And if you listen to them, it's under control,” said Trump. “You know, people have said that before about other things.” The president said he hoped the situation would remain contained and that authorities would be able to manage the outbreak effectively.

WHO probes laboratory incident

The World Health Organization is seeking additional information from Russia on the death of a laboratory worker from suspected pneumonic plague. The UN health agency is also reviewing reports of a second employee with pneumonia of unknown cause, the agency's chief said Wednesday.