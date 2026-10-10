Home
World
America
UN warns US livestream execution plan breaches torture ban

UN warns US livestream execution plan breaches torture ban

Yenişafak English AA
01:17, 10/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 01:47, 10/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UN warns US livestream execution plan breaches torture ban
AA
File Photo

UN human rights office spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said the planned live broadcast of former Army Maj. Nidal Hasan's execution by firing squad would amount to a public execution and violate the absolute prohibition of torture, warning that such practices constitute cruel and inhuman treatment.


The UN human rights office on Friday warned that plans to broadcast the execution of a former US Army major by firing squad would breach the absolute prohibition against torture. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva that the proposed livestream crosses fundamental legal boundaries. "The live streaming of an execution is tantamount to a public execution and would breach the absolute prohibition of torture," Mantoo said.

Background of the case

The warning came after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the public would be able to watch the execution of Maj. Nidal Hasan, who was sentenced to death for the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood military base in Texas that killed 13 unarmed soldiers. The planned broadcast would mark the first public execution in the United States in nearly a century.

International legal standards

Mantoo stressed that such practices constitute "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" under international human rights law. She recalled that High Commissioner Volker Turk had previously raised concerns regarding public executions in Afghanistan and Iran. "Failure to respect this prohibition would inevitably render the execution arbitrary in nature and result in a violation of the right to life," she added.

Titles :shabia mantoonidal hasanpete hegsethun human rights officeunited nationsamericafort hoodcapital punishment
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026