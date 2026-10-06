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US redirects 130th commercial vessel in Iran blockade

US redirects 130th commercial vessel in Iran blockade

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01:36, 06/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 01:37, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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US redirects 130th commercial vessel in Iran blockade
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US Central Command said its forces redirected the 130th commercial vessel this week since operations resumed in mid-July, having destroyed 13 ships connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard over the past 12 weeks while warning that American troops will swiftly act against any vessels attempting to run the blockade.

US Central Command announced on Monday that American forces intercepted the 130th commercial vessel since the naval blockade against Iran resumed in mid-July, continuing a maritime operation that has seen over a dozen ships destroyed in the past three months.

Operation expands

CENTCOM said the latest interception brings the total number of redirected vessels to 130 since July 14, adding that US forces disabled three additional ships that refused to comply with orders. The command noted that 13 commercial vessels have been destroyed over the past 12 weeks, all of which were either violating the blockade or linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps multibillion-dollar shadow network.

Commander’s warning

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said the military remains committed to enforcing the restrictions. "The U.S. military remains intensely focused on this mission," Cooper said, emphasizing Washington's readiness to intercept unauthorized traffic. "We will swiftly act against any vessels trying to run the blockade. Our forces are highly trained, professional, and lethal," he added.

Blockade background

The maritime blockade targets Tehran’s shipping activities amid heightened tensions in the region. Washington launched the operation to curtail the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' alleged smuggling networks, which American officials claim finance regional proxy groups.

Titles :brad coopercentcomus central commandiranislamic revolutionary guard corpsirgcnaval blockademiddle east
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