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US kills 4 in 'lethal, kinetic' strike on drug vessel in Caribbean

US kills 4 in 'lethal, kinetic' strike on drug vessel in Caribbean

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08:53, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 09:03, 05/10/2026, Monday
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US kills 4 in 'lethal, kinetic' strike on drug vessel in Caribbean
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The US Southern Command announced Sunday that Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere conducted a "lethal, kinetic strike" on a high-speed vessel operating along established drug-trafficking routes in the Caribbean, killing four people it described as "narco-terrorists" and releasing operational footage.

The US Southern Command on Sunday announced that American forces had killed four people in a "lethal, kinetic strike" against a suspected drug-trafficking vessel operating in Caribbean waters, describing the deceased as "narco-terrorists."

Operation details

Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out the strike against the high-speed vessel along established drug-trafficking routes in Caribbean waters, according to the command's statement. "Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," SOUTHCOM said.

Casualties and footage

SOUTHCOM described those killed in the operation as "narco-terrorists." The military released footage showing the vessel moving through the water before being struck and engulfed in a massive explosion on Sunday.

The strike marks the latest in a series of heightened counternarcotics operations conducted by US forces in Caribbean waters this year. Washington has intensified maritime interdiction efforts targeting high-value trafficking corridors used to transport illegal narcotics from South America.

Titles :us southern commandsouthcomcaribbeandrug traffickingnarco-terroristsjoint task force western hemispherecounternarcotics operations
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