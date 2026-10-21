Türkiye's Fergani deploys 6th satellite via SpaceX mission

Turkish space technology firm Fergani successfully deployed its sixth test satellite into orbit as part of SpaceX's Bandwagon-5 mission, manufacturer Baykar announced, advancing Türkiye's domestic aerospace capabilities.





Deployment details

The satellite, designated FRG-100D4, separated from the launch vehicle approximately 63 minutes after liftoff and reached its target orbit at an altitude of 590 kilometers (367 miles) at 3.07 pm local time, according to Baykar. Ground control established communication with the spacecraft shortly after orbital insertion, the company noted.

Domestic systems

Fergani Space Technologies, founded by Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar, developed the satellite using domestic engineering capabilities. The spacecraft incorporates domestically developed components including a reaction wheel, magnetic torque rod, magnetometer, inertial measurement unit, GNSS receiver, steerable solar panels, battery pack, regenerative modem and phased-array antenna.

The satellite also carries an artificial intelligence-powered computer designed to support more advanced missions, Baykar added. Fergani has now placed six test satellites in orbit as part of its program to build indigenous space systems.