Young female students from Bangladesh begin Quran studies in Istanbul

A group of seven young female students from Bangladesh arrived in Istanbul to begin a two-year Quran course offered by the Aziz Mahmud Hudayi Foundation, an institution affiliated with the Turkish Presidency. The students were warmly welcomed upon their arrival by Ms. Marufa Bint Ibrahim, a teacher and the spouse of the Consul General of Bangladesh in Istanbul.

The scholarship provided by the foundation covers the students’ round-trip airfare, accommodation, meals, medical care and educational materials throughout the programme. The initiative marks the first time the Hudayi Foundation has offered such a scholarship programme to students from Bangladesh.

Alongside Quran studies, the students will receive instruction in Hadith, Fiqh and other foundational Islamic subjects. The programme also includes training in basic health and hygiene, preventive healthcare and etiquette for young women. They will also study Turkish and participate in conversation sessions, seminars, workshops, competitions and educational visits to historical and cultural sites across Türkiye.

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Istanbul expressed its appreciation to the Hudayi Foundation for offering the scholarships, describing the initiative as a new opportunity to strengthen cultural and educational ties between Bangladesh and Türkiye. The programme is expected to provide another avenue for greater people-to-people engagement and cooperation between the two countries.