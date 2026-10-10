



A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Panama on Friday, with the US Geological Survey upgrading its initial estimate from 7.6 after reviewing seismic data. The tremor hit 12 kilometers west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba at a shallow depth of 12.6 kilometers, according to the agency's preliminary analysis.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage in the region. The US Tsunami Warning Center confirmed no tsunami warning, advisory, or threat was in effect following the offshore tremor.

Washington pledges assistance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is "closely monitoring reports of the earthquake in southern Panama" and pledged immediate support for the Central American nation. "The United States stands with the people of Panama. At the request of the Panamanian government, the State Department is rapidly mobilizing resources and personnel to assist," Rubio wrote on social media platform X. The US Embassy in Panama urged American citizens in the affected area to avoid damaged structures and monitor local emergency broadcasts for official guidance.

Aviation operations resume

Tocumen International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations following the tremor but announced a full resumption after inspections revealed no damage to runways or facilities. "We ask passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines and to follow the instructions of airport personnel," the airport authority said, adding that commercial areas had also resumed normal activities. Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority activated regional support protocols to manage diverted traffic, enabling seven domestic airports to receive and organize flights rerouted from Panamanian airspace.