Home
World
America
Strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Panama

Strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Panama

Yenişafak English AA
11:14, 10/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 11:28, 10/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Panama
AA
Cars are seen under the rubble of a collapsed building following the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Penonome, Panama, on October 9, 2026. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Friday, causing widespread power outages, severe structural damage, and panic among residents.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is mobilizing assistance for Panama after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country's south on Friday, temporarily disrupting flight operations at Tocumen International Airport while causing no reported casualties or major damage.


A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Panama on Friday, with the US Geological Survey upgrading its initial estimate from 7.6 after reviewing seismic data. The tremor hit 12 kilometers west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba at a shallow depth of 12.6 kilometers, according to the agency's preliminary analysis.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage in the region. The US Tsunami Warning Center confirmed no tsunami warning, advisory, or threat was in effect following the offshore tremor.

Washington pledges assistance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is "closely monitoring reports of the earthquake in southern Panama" and pledged immediate support for the Central American nation. "The United States stands with the people of Panama. At the request of the Panamanian government, the State Department is rapidly mobilizing resources and personnel to assist," Rubio wrote on social media platform X. The US Embassy in Panama urged American citizens in the affected area to avoid damaged structures and monitor local emergency broadcasts for official guidance.

Aviation operations resume

Tocumen International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations following the tremor but announced a full resumption after inspections revealed no damage to runways or facilities. "We ask passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines and to follow the instructions of airport personnel," the airport authority said, adding that commercial areas had also resumed normal activities. Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority activated regional support protocols to manage diverted traffic, enabling seven domestic airports to receive and organize flights rerouted from Panamanian airspace.

Titles :panamaearthquakemarco rubiocentral americatocumen international airportus geological surveynatural disastercolombia
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026