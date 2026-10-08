



European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova demanded on Thursday that Moscow provide immediate details regarding a reported plague case in Siberia, warning that Brussels currently lacks sufficient data to assess potential cross-border health implications. Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Hrncirova stressed that Russian authorities must share "timely, precise, exact information" about the incident to enable proper risk evaluation.

International pressure mounts

"Russia should make information about the plague available as soon as possible. This is what we need," Hrncirova said, adding that the entire international community is awaiting Moscow's disclosure. She noted that experts require comprehensive epidemiological data to determine whether the isolated case poses broader public health threats beyond Russian borders.

WHO consults Moscow

The European Union held consultations with the World Health Organization on Wednesday, during which the UN health agency formally requested additional clarification from Russian authorities, Hrncirova told reporters. The WHO remains the EU's primary interlocutor on the matter, she said, noting that it is not the Commission's role to determine whether Moscow has violated international health regulations.

Siberian case details

According to information provided by Russian authorities, an employee at the Irkutsk Scientific Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia, prompting an immediate epidemiological investigation. "The whole world is waiting for the information from Russia," Hrncirova added, emphasizing that transparent data sharing remains essential under Moscow's obligations as a member of the WHO European Region.