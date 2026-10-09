



Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Sweisa village in Syria's southern Quneitra province on Thursday. State-run Alikhbariah TV reported the strike caused no casualties or material damage, adding that the shelling marked the latest cross-border salvo targeting the volatile frontier region.

Earlier the same day, Israeli ground forces advanced into Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya with two tanks and more than 15 military vehicles. The troops pushed toward the outskirts of Tal Krum, the broadcaster noted, expanding their footprint in the strategic southern province.

Buffer zone occupation widens

The Thursday shelling followed artillery strikes on agricultural land surrounding Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya late Wednesday. Those strikes also caused no casualties, according to the same source, as part of a broader surge in raids and checkpoint operations across Quneitra and Daraa provinces.

Israel has occupied most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967. Following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israeli forces seized the demilitarized buffer zone and Mount Hermon, declaring the 1974 Disengagement Agreement void — a move Damascus has repeatedly condemned while demanding a full withdrawal and reaffirming its commitment to the truce terms.