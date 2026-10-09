The UK Maritime Trade Operations said Thursday that a crude oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, noting that no casualties were reported while damage assessments continue.

Delayed confirmation

The agency said it received information from a verified source that the tanker was hit at 1709GMT on Oct. 6. Authorities are actively investigating the incident and potential damage to the vessel.

Maritime advisory

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the strategic area to exercise extreme caution and report any suspicious activity immediately. The extent of environmental impact remains unknown.