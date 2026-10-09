



The European Commission on Friday announced temporary trade preferences for Armenia effective Oct. 10, aiming to support producers and exporters impacted by recent Russian trade restrictions. The measures will remain in force for two years and liberalize almost 80 percent of Armenian exports to the EU, including nearly all fresh fruit, vegetable and flower shipments affected by Moscow's curbs, according to the commission.

Scope of benefits

More than 91 percent of Armenian beverage and spirits exports will also benefit from the arrangement. The commission stated the preferences aim to "alleviate the difficult situation faced by Armenian producers and exporters and support the resilience of Armenia's economy by facilitating access to the EU market."

Russian trade curbs

Russia has enforced comprehensive trade restrictions on essential Armenian exports since May, targeting alcoholic beverages, mineral water, fruits and vegetables. The curbs have created significant economic pressure on the South Caucasus nation as Yerevan navigates diplomatic relations with both Brussels and Moscow.