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EU decries US sanctions threat against International Criminal Court

EU decries US sanctions threat against International Criminal Court

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23:09, 09/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:42, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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EU decries US sanctions threat against International Criminal Court
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The European Commission on Friday condemned Washington's plan to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, calling the move "deeply regrettable" and vowing to safeguard the tribunal's independence alongside the 125 states party to the Rome Statute.


The European Commission on Friday criticized the United States' announcement of sanctions against the International Criminal Court, describing the decision as "deeply regrettable" and reaffirming the bloc's commitment to the tribunal's independence. "The European Union has been a constant supporter of the International Criminal Court (ICC). It is deeply regrettable that the United States has announced intentions to impose sanctions," the Commission said in a statement.

The bloc pledged to work closely with the court to ensure it could continue operating effectively alongside the 125 states party to the Rome Statute. The EU also stated its readiness to take measures to protect the court's operations and European interests.

Rubio threatens to 'end' tribunal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Friday, threatening to "end the ICC" unless the court ceased what he described as its "threats." The move marks a significant escalation in Washington's confrontation with the tribunal, which has faced previous criticism from American officials.

Washington's sanctions would not take effect for another six months, leaving a diplomatic window for dialogue. "The EU stands ready to take any necessary measures to enable the Court to carry out its work investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity, and to protect EU operators within the Single Market," the Commission added. The court's founding treaty, the Rome Statute, has been ratified by 125 countries, though the United States has never joined.

Titles :european unioninternational criminal courticcmarco rubiorome statuteus sanctionswar crimes
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