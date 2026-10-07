August Hanning, who led Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) from 1998 to 2005, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of espionage and treason, prosecutors said, amid reports that classified files shared with foreign partners may have been compromised.

Arrests and allegations

Federal prosecutors said the 80-year-old was detained along with his former office director, identified as Manfred D., who allegedly supplied Hanning with approximately 2,000 documents between 2010 and 2022. Many of the files were classified for internal BND use, and authorities say Hanning received them in exchange for payment, using the material at least once to prepare a security report for his consultancy work. An investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe ordered Hanning to be held in pretrial detention on Wednesday, putting the arrest warrant into effect, according to a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

Allied intelligence concerns

German security circles told Die Welt newspaper that some of the classified information handled by the two men originated from foreign partner services, raising fears that British and American intelligence may have been exposed. "That means British and American intelligence information may also have been compromised," the newspaper reported. US services and Britain's MI6 and GCHQ are now checking whether information shared with European allies or their own sources was put at risk by the suspected leak, Die Welt said, adding that German authorities had warned partners of the potential compromise before the arrests.

Investigation scope

Public broadcasters WDR and NDR, along with the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, reported that the foreign intelligence service in contact with Hanning was not Russian. The files allegedly included material on the Russian army and Iran's nuclear program, though prosecutors have not named the country involved in Hanning's exchanges with a foreign intelligence official. German authorities confirmed they had established Hanning used confidential information to prepare at least one security report as part of his consultancy activities.