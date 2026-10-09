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Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan presidents discuss cooperation in Turkmenistan

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan presidents discuss cooperation in Turkmenistan

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23:04, 09/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:38, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan presidents discuss cooperation in Turkmenistan
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The presidents of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan met in Turkmenistan on Friday to discuss expanding trilateral cooperation in economic, trade and regional affairs, emphasizing the need to utilize shared capacities and advance mutual interests on the sidelines of regional summits, according to the Iranian presidency.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a trilateral meeting in Turkmenistan on Friday to discuss expanding cooperation in economic and regional affairs, according to the Iranian presidency.

Summit sidelines

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders' summit and a Caspian environmental summit in the Turkmen capital, the presidency said in a statement. The three leaders exchanged views on issues of common interest and explored ways to strengthen bilateral and trilateral ties during the gathering.

They highlighted the potential for expanding relations and stressed the need to make greater use of shared capacities to boost economic and trade cooperation, the statement noted. The leaders also addressed broader regional issues and emphasized the importance of advancing shared objectives through coordinated efforts.

Caspian focus

The leaders discussed cooperation related to the Caspian Sea and broader regional issues, emphasizing the importance of strengthening collaboration among littoral states. They stressed the need to utilize existing opportunities to advance shared objectives and ensure stability around the world's largest inland body of water, according to the presidency.

Titles :masoud pezeshkianvladimir putinilham aliyevcaspian seaturkmenistancis summittrilateral cooperationcommonwealth of independent statescaspian environmental summit
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