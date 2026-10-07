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London to host 2nd Halal Forum as global halal economy expands

London to host 2nd Halal Forum as global halal economy expands

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15:14, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 15:23, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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London to host 2nd Halal Forum as global halal economy expands
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The second edition of the London Halal Forum will bring together business leaders, investors and policymakers on October 10-11 to examine the halal economy's expansion beyond certification into technology, tourism and international trade, creating new opportunities for cross-border partnerships, organizers said.


The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London will host the second London Halal Forum on October 10-11 under the theme "Halal Tayyib for Humanity," bringing together business leaders, investors and government officials from across the globe to explore the sector's evolution beyond traditional food certification into investment vehicles, tourism initiatives, supply chain innovations and international trade frameworks.

Organized by Halal360 — a joint initiative of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development and the Halal Products Development Company — the event counts Anadolu Agency as its global communications partner. Delegates from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, other African nations and the United Kingdom will discuss strategies for market entry and cross-border commercial collaboration throughout the two-day program.

Digital transformation and AI integration

Technology and artificial intelligence are expected to feature prominently in panel discussions, reflecting the growing integration of digital tools in halal supply-chain verification, certification protocols and business expansion. The agenda addresses shifting dynamics in global halal markets and the opportunities created by increasing consumer demand for ethically compliant products across diverse regional economies.

Cultural diplomacy and business networking

A dedicated Palestine Breakfast will showcase products from Palestinian businesses while highlighting the commercial potential of local culinary traditions, alongside the Global Business Excellence Gala organized in partnership with the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economics and a special Turkish dinner. The inaugural forum held last year drew more than 1,500 participants both in person and online, featuring over 35 international speakers and exhibition booths representing more than 10 countries.

Titles :london halal forumhalal360halal economyqueen elizabeth ii centretürkiyepalestinian businessesalbaraka forum for islamic economics
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