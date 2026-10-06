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Message from Berlin to Moscow: We will not yield to threats or division

Message from Berlin to Moscow: We will not yield to threats or division

Yeni Şafak Newsroom
11:22, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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Message from Berlin to Moscow: We will not yield to threats or division
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia of intensifying its expansionist policy and testing Europe through hybrid attacks and propaganda. Speaking in Berlin alongside Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius, Merz said Germany’s support for Ukraine is intended to defend a lasting European security order and push Moscow toward negotiations, not prolong the war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Russia’s confrontation with Europe has expanded beyond the battlefield in Ukraine, arguing that Germany and other European countries are increasingly being targeted through hybrid operations and information campaigns. Merz made the remarks in Berlin after talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius.

Berlin says Moscow is testing Europe

Merz said Russia has stepped up its expansionist and revisionist approach in recent months, with pressure extending into European countries. He argued that Moscow is seeking to assess how far Europe can be pushed through a combination of hybrid attacks and propaganda.

“Russia has not only launched its policy of expansion and revisionism in recent months, but has intensified it,” Merz said, adding that Moscow is testing Europe through both hybrid attacks and propaganda spread in Germany and other European states.

Merz defends Germany’s support for Ukraine

The German chancellor also addressed Berlin’s continued backing for Ukraine, presenting it as part of a broader effort to preserve peace and freedom in Europe. He said Germany wants a security framework in which Ukraine remains sovereign and Europe is able to resist external pressure.

“We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated or divided,” Merz said. He stressed that the objective is “a sovereign Ukraine in a secure Europe,” while maintaining that assistance to Kyiv is not designed to prolong the conflict.

Ukraine aid aimed at bringing Moscow to talks

According to Merz, Germany’s support for Ukraine is ultimately intended to create conditions for diplomacy rather than sustain an open-ended war. He said the assistance is aimed at encouraging Russia to return to the negotiating table.

The comments came as Germany and other European countries continue to debate the scope of support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing war and concerns over hybrid threats, disinformation and political pressure across Europe.

Titles :GermanyRussiaUkraineMerzEurope
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