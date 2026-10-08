



Chernihiv Governor Vyacheslav Chaus announced Thursday that the death toll from Wednesday's Russian missile attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky had climbed to 22, including five children who perished in the strikes on residential areas. "Twenty-two people died in Pryluky. Among them were five children. Four died at the impact site, and one child died in the hospital. More than 50 people were injured," Chaus said in a statement on Telegram.

Zelenskyy appeals for air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified the weapon as a Kh-101 missile that struck a residential building in Pryluky on Wednesday afternoon. "Additional packages of air defense missiles are needed, as are additional measures to support Ukraine. And there will be appropriate packages," he said. "The threat is there every day, and every day, our air defense batteries need to have missiles ready. We strongly count on prompt deliveries from our partners," he added.

Overnight exchanges

The attack formed part of broader hostilities that saw Ukraine's Air Force report shooting down 117 of 130 strike drones and at least 44 ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry stated it had conducted a "massive strike" targeting military-industrial complex facilities across multiple regions including Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa, while Chaus confirmed a separate strike on the regional capital Chernihiv ignited a three-story building later extinguished by emergency crews.