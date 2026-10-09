



A Galatasaray University student accepted to study at Sorbonne University under the Erasmus program has said French authorities rejected her long-stay visa application three times because her biometric photograph showed her wearing a headscarf, according to Anadolu. The student, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu that she applied through VFS Global, France's authorized visa service provider in Türkiye, after securing funding and accommodation for the exchange program.

She stated that her first application was rejected on grounds of doubts regarding her stay in France, despite her submission of documents confirming her Erasmus arrangements. Her second application was also rejected, even as a companion who applied at the same time received approval, she added.

Document cites 'tete nue' requirement

The student applied a third time seeking written proof of the decision rationale, she said. "I wanted to see the reason in their own words, in a verifiable and written form," she said, adding that correspondence eventually produced a signed document dated Sept. 14, 2026, titled "Attestation de retour d'un dossier."

According to the student, the document stated that the photograph needed to show her "tete nue," or with her head uncovered. She noted that other students wearing headscarves had obtained French visas during the same period, arguing that she had faced inconsistent treatment. "I have friends who received visas during the same period. They submitted photographs wearing headscarves," she said.

Forced choice between faith and education

The student said studying at Sorbonne would have been an important opportunity for her academic career and that losing it had affected her deeply. "I was very excited that Sorbonne would be on my CV. I thought it would open other doors for me as well," she said, adding that being directly asked to remove her headscarf left her feeling forced to choose between her religious practice and an academic opportunity.

"Taking off my headscarf is not possible for me, but the person in front of me expects me to do it. You are forced to choose between two things," she said. "You also get angry that the person in front of you feels entitled to ask such a thing of you."

Demand for transparent rules

The student said she shared her experience publicly not to seek support on social media but to make other students aware of what they could face and bring the issue to the attention of authorities. "There is an achievement here. I am not going to be ashamed of my achievement. Nor am I going to hide my success because I wear a headscarf," she said.

After three unsuccessful applications, the student said she does not plan to apply again but wants the issue resolved for students who may face similar circumstances in the future. "If there is a rule, the authorities should explain it clearly. Everyone should know what they will face," she said, noting that visa center staff require clearer guidance on treatment of students.