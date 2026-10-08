UK open to Germany joining sixth-generation fighter jet program

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday expressed his willingness to welcome Germany into the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a sixth-generation fighter jet initiative currently comprising Britain, Italy and Japan, as he sought to deepen defense and economic ties with Berlin during his first official visit to the German capital.

Sixth-Generation Fighter Programme

Burnham told reporters at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that he sees "openness" to German participation in the program, which aims to deploy a stealth, multi-role combat aircraft by 2035. Germany's interest in exploratory talks follows the collapse of Berlin's joint aircraft project with France. "Of course, we need deeper economic cooperation today," the British premier said, stressing the importance of enhanced bilateral ties spanning defense and trade sectors.

Security Collaboration

The British leader highlighted ongoing collaboration against hybrid threats, describing joint efforts to counter interference in democratic processes. "It makes sense to face these threats together and to support each other in countering them, as well as countering interference in our democratic processes, as well as being strong together when we face these threats," Burnham said, adding that London and Berlin encounter such aggression on a regular basis.

Kensington Treaty Ratification

During the visit, Burnham and Merz formally ratified the Kensington Treaty, a bilateral agreement signed last year by the German chancellor and then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer designed to streamline defense coordination, tighten crackdowns on English Channel human trafficking networks, and advance clean energy partnerships. Burnham said he was "glad to be here" to finalize the pact, reiterating his government's commitment to securing closer cooperation with the European Union, particularly regarding economic growth and migration management.