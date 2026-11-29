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Elon Musk said on Saturday that Google is interested in renting more computing power from SpaceX, offering another glimpse into the growing demand for the infrastructure needed to run artificial intelligence models. Musk made the remark in a post on US social media platform X, replying to a user who suggested Google could purchase more computing capacity from SpaceX than other AI companies, including Anthropic.

Musk's reply on X

“Not sure who will buy more, but Google has expressed interest in renting more compute from us,” Musk wrote. His comments come as SpaceX steps up efforts to expand its data center operations, positioning itself as a major supplier of computing power to companies racing to develop increasingly powerful AI systems.

Google and Anthropic are already major customers, and both have committed billions of dollars to computing capacity under existing arrangements.

Data center expansion

SpaceX recently announced plans to build another data center in South Texas, close to its headquarters in Starbase. The project also includes plans to generate its own electricity and expand the area's water supply.

The company has moved quickly to bring facilities online. Its Memphis data center reportedly became operational in 122 days and reached planned capacity within 276 days.

Growing public attention

The rapid expansion is drawing growing public attention. Democratic candidates have increasingly demanded restrictions on data center construction, citing concerns about energy consumption, water resources and the effect on local communities, according to the Hill website.

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